Zacks: Analysts Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.86 Million

Brokerages expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to report $30.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.02 million and the lowest is $23.70 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $45.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $125.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $143.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $141.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%.

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

