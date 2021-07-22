Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.56. Alcoa reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 125,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

