Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.20 Million

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report sales of $51.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $56.30 million. Alphatec reported sales of $29.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $201.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.96 million to $213.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $248.66 million, with estimates ranging from $220.69 million to $278.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,764.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $1,066,176. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,490,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

