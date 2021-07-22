Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report sales of $20.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $97.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $104.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $140.60 million, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $169.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDP. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

