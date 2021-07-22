Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report $28.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.60 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $8.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $138.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $163.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $288.94 million, with estimates ranging from $142.64 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $85.60 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.