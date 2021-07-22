Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 455,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,867. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,361,000 after purchasing an additional 258,880 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 435,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 108,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 148,552 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

