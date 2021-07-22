Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($2.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 499.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 169,775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $4,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

JBLU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,948. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.89.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

