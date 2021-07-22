Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post $3.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report $3.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $14.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.63 to $17.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $26.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.44 to $33.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPI. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPI opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $998.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.82.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

