Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.41 Million

Equities analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to announce sales of $315.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.87 million and the lowest is $314.06 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $280.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $37.06 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.81.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,877.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,101 shares of company stock worth $2,235,006 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.