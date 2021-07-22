Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Noodles & Company posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDLS. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $559.24 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

