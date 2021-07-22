Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. NV5 Global reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961 over the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

