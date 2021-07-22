Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 680%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,292,000 after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,658,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,445,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 69,646 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 760,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SASR traded down $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $40.01. 139,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

