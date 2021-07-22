Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. Twin Disc posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

