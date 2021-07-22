Zacks: Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce sales of $97.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.50 million and the lowest is $91.30 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $87.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $568.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.70 million to $571.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $651.72 million, with estimates ranging from $601.80 million to $739.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,284,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,370.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,495. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 11.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $3,830,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $98.22 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.04.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

