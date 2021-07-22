Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report sales of $20.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $97.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $104.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.60 million, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $169.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $14,983,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 578,540 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $12,383,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDP stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.92. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

