Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.59.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 94,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

