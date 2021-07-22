Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $958.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce $958.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $924.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $991.00 million. Hub Group posted sales of $779.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Hub Group stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hub Group by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

