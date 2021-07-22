Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $58.94. 100,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,365. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $381,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

