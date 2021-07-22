Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report sales of $120.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the highest is $121.20 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $100.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $470.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.01 million to $484.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $535.57 million, with estimates ranging from $519.88 million to $551.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

LSCC stock opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $502,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

