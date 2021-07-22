Zacks: Brokerages Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Overstock.com also posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 822,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 4.43.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

