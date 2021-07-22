Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report $168.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Photronics posted sales of $157.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $654.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $657.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $837.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 58.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Photronics by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

