Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. Profire Energy posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

