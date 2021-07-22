Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $253,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,280. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

