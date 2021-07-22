Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5.98 ($0.08). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 5.84 ($0.08), with a volume of 59,907 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £17.93 million and a PE ratio of -14.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.80.

About Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

