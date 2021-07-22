Zap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,033.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Zap has a market cap of $8.82 million and $25,033.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00050077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.18 or 0.00888875 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

