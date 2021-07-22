ZClassic Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.34 million and $732.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.86 or 0.00300085 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00118872 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00150204 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,257,038 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

