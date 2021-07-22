Zealium 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Zealium has a total market cap of $29,859.51 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00253654 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,664,757 coins and its circulating supply is 16,664,757 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

