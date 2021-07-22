Zelwin (ZLW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $606,350.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for about $6.76 or 0.00020824 BTC on exchanges. Zelwin has a market cap of $487.95 million and approximately $606,350.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zelwin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00049176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.05 or 0.00844644 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Zelwin

Zelwin (ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,221,543 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.