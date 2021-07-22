Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.00 million and $2,100.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00432678 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00181947 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.