ZENZO Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $117.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002442 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00033361 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00242938 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00034003 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

