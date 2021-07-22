ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and $1.15 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.62 or 0.00850810 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

