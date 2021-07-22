ZeuxCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $266,001.93 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $266,001.93 and approximately $57.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.00883967 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

