Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Shares Gap Down to $10.10

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $9.65. Zhangmen Education shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZME. Citigroup began coverage on Zhangmen Education in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zhangmen Education in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.