Zigcoin Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Zigcoin has a market cap of $7.34 million and $401,660.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zigcoin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,040,824 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

