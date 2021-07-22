Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,055 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $105,214.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,709 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.18.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

