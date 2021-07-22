Zimmer Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,140,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.87% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. 567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,979. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

