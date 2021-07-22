Zimmer Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.51% of American National Group worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

ANAT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,169. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

