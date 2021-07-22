Zimmer Partners LP Buys New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after buying an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,096,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

NYSE ALK traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

