Zimmer Partners LP Buys Shares of 175,000 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.59% of SJW Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 720,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SJW traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.60. 73,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,984. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

