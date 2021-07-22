Zimmer Partners LP Invests $13.69 Million in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,692,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.30% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,852,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.17. 1,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $58.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

