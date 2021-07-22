Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $10.25 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.06% of Affirm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.