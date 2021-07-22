Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $13.18 Million Investment in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,324,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 5.17% of TWO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,417,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,040,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWOA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,645. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90. two has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

