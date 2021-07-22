Zimmer Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.04. The company had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,680. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.07 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.