Zimmer Partners LP Purchases Shares of 125,000 Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.21% of Viant Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $529,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $7,881,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,009,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $4,458,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DSP. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Viant Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of DSP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

