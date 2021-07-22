Zimmer Partners LP Purchases Shares of 487,500 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 487,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.24% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of OSCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,002. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.