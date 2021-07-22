Zimmer Partners LP Sells 354,461 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354,461 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.34% of Cogent Communications worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 705.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 223,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,012 shares of company stock worth $1,520,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

CCOI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.12. 162,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.42. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

