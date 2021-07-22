Zimmer Partners LP Sells 67,500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zimmer Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.11. 26,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,608. The company has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.