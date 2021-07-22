Zimmer Partners LP Sells 75,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 1.09% of TransMedics Group worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,830. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,411 shares of company stock worth $1,071,677. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

