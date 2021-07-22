Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post $17.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $18.40 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,556.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $85.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $88.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $240.36 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

ZGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 178.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Zogenix by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,329,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zogenix by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $980.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

