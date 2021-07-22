Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 1-Year High at $237.34

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $237.34 and last traded at $237.34, with a volume of 30005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.06.

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of -135.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.17.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,952,762 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $4,487,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Zscaler by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

